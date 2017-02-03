Milik returns to Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Arkadiusz Milik has been included in Napoli’s squad to face Bologna on Saturday, just four months after sustaining knee ligament damage.

Milik has been out of action since October, when he injured his anterior cruciate ligament while on international duty for Poland.

However, the 22-year-old has been back in training for several weeks and is free to make his comeback at Bologna.

He is effectively a direct replacement in the Napoli team for Manolo Gabbiadini, who joined Southampton on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Tonelli is the only Partenopei player to miss the cut, the defender having also been left out of their Champions League squad.

Napoli squad for Bologna: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Strinic; Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini; Callejon, Pavoletti, Insigne, Mertens, Milik

