Chelsea prepare Bernardeschi assault?

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a summer assault on Federico Bernardeschi as Fiorentina continue to delay renewal talks for the winger.

According to Calciomercato.com, Fiorentina are in “no rush” to enter negotiations with Bernardeschi over a new contract beyond 2019.

The 22-year-old has always stated his desire to remain a Viola player, but – unlike Nikola Kalinic – he is without a release clause, leaving the club vulnerable to unsettling bids being made.

That is said to have left the door open for an approach from Chelsea, whose Coach Antonio Conte is a long-time admirer of Bernardeschi, having given the midfielder his Italy breakthrough.

Calciomercato also links Bernardeschi, who has scored 11 goals in 29 appearances for Fiorentina this season, with Inter, Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

