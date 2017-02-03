Sousa moves closer to Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have reportedly held talks with Paulo Sousa over the Fiorentina Coach succeeding Massimiliano Allegri in the summer.

A report in Friday’s Quotidiano Sportivo claims the decision for Allegri and Juve to part once the season ends was made during a meeting after December’s lost Supercoppa Italiana.

General manager Beppe Marotta is thought to have begun sifting through candidates to replace the former Milan boss, among them Luciano Spalletti, Diego Simeone and Eusebio Di Francesco.

However, it appears Sousa is the favourite, given his spell with the Old Lady as a player and their reported pursuit of the Portuguese since the 2014-15 campaign, when he was still managing Basel.

The 46-year-old’s contract at the Artemio Franchi also expires on June 30 and no extension is forthcoming as yet.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.