‘Inter even more determined’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli says Inter are “even more determined” to beat Juventus after their loss to Lazio.

The Nerazzurri were knocked out of the Coppa Italia this week, and face the League leaders in Turin on Sunday night. Click here for a match preview.

“We’re coming off a defeat which followed a positive streak in the League,” Pioli explained to Inter Channel.

“We’re facing the team which is the best at the moment, especially at home. We have our weapons though and we’ll go there to play.

“We all know how important this match is, and we’ve prepared for it in the best way. The numbers say that Juve are a team which scores in the first minute and Inter in the last.

“I’ve never beaten Juventus? This is the first time I’ve faced them as Inter Coach, and that can make a difference.

“We know all about the difficulties of the match, but we’re in good shape. We’re even more determined after Tuesday and we’ll be ready.”

