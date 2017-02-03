Alex Sandro: ‘Porto will be a battle’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro warns Juventus to “be prepared for a battle” when they face Porto in the Champions League Last 16.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri from the Portuguese side, and will renew acquaintances on February 22.

“Against big teams it’s the game of their life,” the wing-back told Esporte Interativo.

“I still have a lot of friends in Portugal, and I know how much the home game will mean to them.

“I’m honestly not very anxious and I want to go back to Estadio Dragao as a protagonist, it’s a unique place and when Porto face the biggest teams in Europe there they always give their utmost, they play the game of their lives.

“I’ve experienced that first hand, and I’m sure it won’t be any different this time.

“Juventus should be prepared for a battle.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.