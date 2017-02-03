Pato: ‘Milan still in my heart’

By Football Italia staff

Alexandre Pato reveals “Milan will remain in my heart” and regrets the manner of his departure.

The striker spent six seasons with the Rossoneri, and though he was plagued by muscular injuries he nonetheless managed 51 goals in 117 Serie A games.

“Milan was a great period in my life,” Pato said, speaking to Sky.

“I did well for a few years, but unfortunately things didn’t go as I wanted. I was losing confidence, so I decided to return to Brazil.

“I’m disappointed with how things turned out, Milan will remain in my heart and I wish them the best.

“The team is growing under [Vincenzo] Montella, the fans are used to seeing great champions. I think that the Rossoneri’s plan can take them back to where they once were.”

