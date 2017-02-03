Alex Sandro: ‘Juventus have to win’

By Football Italia staff

Alex Sandro admits it’s “gratifying” to play a game like Juventus-Inter, but “we have to win and that’s it”.

Sunday night sees the second Derby d’Italia of the season, with the Nerazzurri having won the first game at San Siro.

“It’s a game every player dreams of playing in,” Alex Sandro told Premium Sport.

“It’s gratifying but also difficult to take to the pitch against a great team like Inter. We’re Juve though, and regardless of the opponent we have to win and that’s it.

“Inter are a great team with great players and they can beat anyone, as they’ve shown, but I think they’re too far back for the Scudetto.

“They’re in good form and we have to be careful, but we’re first and we have to work very hard to stay in this position.”

