Sarri: ‘Napoli was my destiny’

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri believes becoming Napoli Coach was his “destiny”, and reveals he “couldn’t argue” with Diego Maradona.

The tactician was born in Naples but grew up in Tuscany, and was given the Partenopei job in 2015 having worked his way up from the amateur Leagues.

“I was excited,” Sarri explained in a long interview with Sky.

“I was the only kid in my school just outside of Florence who was a Napoli fan. To find myself as Coach of Napoli was emotional, that’s when I said to myself ‘it’s destiny’.

“As a child I was a Napoli fan, but also later. I saw Diego [Maradona]’s matches at San Paolo when I was 26.

“As I child I was convinced that it was logical to cheer for the team from the city of your birth, so when I was little I was the only Napoli supporter.

“Then more and more came along!

“I feel like I represent all of those who came from the amateur Leagues. For many players there’s a fine line between a Serie A player and a Serie C player, and it’s the same for Coaches.

“The perception people have about the amateur Leagues is strange, you’re still playing football, the pitch is the same and the attitude is the same.

“There’s a difference in technical quality, but the teams are tactically well organised. There isn’t this huge difference which people think there is.

“Pressure changes from place to place and whether you can handle it just comes down to your character.”

Sarri famously gave up working in a bank to pursue his Coaching career, drawing comparisons to former cobbler Arrigo Sacchi.

“I felt less responsibility to explain to my wife than I did to my father. Fortunately I have a family who completely supported me.

“My wife said that if I had to do this to have peace of mind then I should go for it, and my father said the same thing.

“I got to a point where I felt like a Coach and I wanted to be able to think about football from morning until night. It was an inevitable choice.

“The first time I felt like a real Coach? I was doing it full-time, but it was when I was still in Serie D [with Sansovino].

“We won the Serie D Coppa Italia, we finished second in the League and then we won the play-off to go to C2.

“It had been quite a climb, two years previously we’d been in the Eccellenza. Taking a team from a village of 7,000 people to Serie C2 was gratifying, I turned professional, finished second again and went to C1.

“At that point I started thinking ‘this is easy, I can really do this’. Even 15 years ago Serie D was the limit of professionalism, a lot of people only did that.

“I worked in almost the same way as I do now. I had extraordinary squads, professionals who weren’t actually professional. I’ve also had rather unprofessional players who were professionals…

“The Sacchi comparisons? Sacchi is someone who has won everything, the only way to compare us is that we started in the amateur Leagues.

“The comparison is an honour for me, if I’m doing this job it’s because I fell in love with his style and his methods, and I always tell him that.

“To be compared to him is a pleasure. I would record his Milan, I’d watch them on VHS to see their defensive movements again.

“I liked the sense of organisation his team had compared to others.

“The organisation in the defence and in attack was stunning, and now we talk about football before and after Sacchi.

“I’ve studied Sacchi’s Milan and [Pep Guardiola’s] Barcelona, and they brought great changes. If you make a change that means you’ve had the most important impact.

“You’d be remembered even without winning, like the Netherlands team [of total football] which didn’t win.”

Diego Maradona wasn’t convinced by the Coach when he was first appointed, claiming Napoli wouldn’t win anything with him.

The tactician responded diplomatically, claiming it was an honour that the Argentine legend had even heard of him.

“I doubted whether Diego even knew me, so I answered clearly and truthfully,” Sarri shrugged.

“Then I couldn’t really get into an argument with Maradona. The first year they went for pre-season training near my house in Regello I’d go to watch the training session every afternoon just to see him.

“You don’t argue with a legend, and at that time we weren’t getting results so there were criticisms to be made. Later he said nice things about me and it made me happy.”

