Caceres passes Milan medical

By Football Italia staff

Martin Caceres has reportedly passed his Milan medical, and will now work out personal terms.

The Uruguayan international arrived in Italy last night for tests, ahead of potentially signing a four-month contract.

Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani is looking for a low-cost reinforcement to solve a defensive injury crisis, and Caceres is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Now MilanNews is reporting that the defender has passed his medical, and must now agree on a contract.

Given that he hasn’t played in almost 12 months, it’s unlikely that Caceres will be available for around a month if he does sign as he’ll need to get up to speed.

