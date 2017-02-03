Martin Caceres has reportedly passed his Milan medical, and will now work out personal terms.
The Uruguayan international arrived in Italy last night for tests, ahead of potentially signing a four-month contract.
Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani is looking for a low-cost reinforcement to solve a defensive injury crisis, and Caceres is a free agent after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.
Now MilanNews is reporting that the defender has passed his medical, and must now agree on a contract.
Given that he hasn’t played in almost 12 months, it’s unlikely that Caceres will be available for around a month if he does sign as he’ll need to get up to speed.
Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.