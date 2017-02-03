Evra: ‘Huge respect for Allegri’

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra insists he has “huge respect” for Juventus Coach Max Allegri and “he’d do well in England”.

The Frenchman left the Bianconeri in January to join Olympique Marseille, with some suggesting a rift with the Juve boss.

“I have huge respect for the boss,” Evra told Sky.

“In fact, it hurt me a bit when people said I left because of Allegri. We had talked, and in my opinion he’s a great Coach and he proved that to me two years ago against Borussia Dortmund.

“He made a presentation for me that, when I got to the Dortmund game, for the first time in my career everything that he said happened on the day of the match.

“He’s very positive, he doesn’t like stress. I think he’d do well in England, because I’ve always said they lack tactical discipline in England.

“That’s why an Italian Coach is crucial. We saw that with [Claudio] Ranieri and now [Antonio] Conte. I think Chelsea will win the League.

“If the boss [Allegri] goes there I don’t see why he wouldn’t do well.”

