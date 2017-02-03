Serie B: Verona-Benevento thriller

By Football Italia staff

Leaders Verona converted a stoppage-time penalty to hold Benevento in a four-goal thriller with two red cards.

Karamoko Cisse opened the scoring, but saw red late on when taking his protests at a yellow card too far and earning an immediate second booking.

Capocannoniere Giampaolo Pazzini was sent off for clattering into goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, a gesture the referee judged to be voluntary.

Verona 2-2 Benevento

K Cisse 20 (B), Luppi 20 (V), Lucioni 27 (B), Romulo pen 90 (V)

Sent off: K Cisse 72 (B), Pazzini 78 (V)

