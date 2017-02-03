NEWS
Friday February 3 2017
Pavoletti joins Champions League squad
By Football Italia staff

Napoli have added Leonardo Pavoletti to their Champions League squad, but there’s still no room for Lorenzo Tonelli.

The Partenopei released the updated list of eligible players to UEFA after the January transfer window.

Ex-Genoa centre-forward Pavoletti is a new addition, replacing Manolo Gabbiadini following the move to Southampton.

Roberto Insigne, younger brother of star striker Lorenzo, also drops out as he has been loaned to Latina.

However, there is still no room for defender Tonelli.

Napoli play Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The first leg is at the Bernabeu on February 15 with the return at the Stadio San Paolo on March 7.

Napoli Champions League squad: Reina, Rafael, Sepe; Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maggio, Maksimovic, Strinic; Allan, Diawara, Giaccherini, Hamsik, Jorginho, Rog, Zielinski; Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Pavoletti

