Post new comment

When Manolo Gabbiadini described his €18m from Napoli to Southampton as a dream, perhaps a more accurate description would have been to say it was the end of a nightmare. A lack of playing time, and a failure to oust the sparkling trio of Lorenzo Insigne, Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens contributed to a growing frustration that culminated in his decision to leave the club.

Making just seven starts and six substitute appearances in Serie A this term, the forward has returned three goals in performances that have frustrated Coach Maurizio Sarri and fans alike. This growing dissatisfaction boiled over in a Week 10 fixture with Crotone, when Napoli had to play with 10 men for over an hour when the striker was sent off for a petulant kick-out at the defender.

When Arkadiusz Milik tore his ACL early in the campaign, it had seemed like Gabbiadini might finally have a chance to shine. Deployed up front in the Polish striker’s absence, Gabbiadini failed to register a single league goal, prompting Sarri to instead field Dries Mertens, who has since caught fire with 13 goals in 14 league appearances.

Even club President Aurelio De Laurentiis admitted that he didn’t fit into Sarri’s system and in a telling Instagram post after his departure, Gabbiadini thanked former Coach Rafael Benitez, but failed to mention the current boss.

The good news for Southampton fans is that it wasn’t always like this. Breaking through the renowned Atalanta youth system, an impressive first 25 senior appearances at the Bergamo-based club saw Juventus scouts pick up the player and loan him out to Bologna.

But it was under Sinisa Mihajlovic at Sampdoria during the 2013-14 season that Gabbiadini really came into his own. It was here that he added a strong work ethic to his natural shooting talent, and developed a propensity for free-kicks, as the Serbian Coach passed on his own set-piece expertise.

In January 2015 the forward made the now ill-advised move to Napoli, and he was quick to point out to his critics in the aforementioned social media post that during his spell with the Partenopei, he registered a goal every 124 minutes.

Stats don’t always tell the full story however, and the shadow left by his time in Naples meant that he not only needed a fresh start at a new club, but in an entirely different country. Even his agent admitted as much, telling the Press he wanted his client to discover a project in a new league.

At 25 years old, there is still time for the forward to rediscover his potential, and even add to his six international caps. Perhaps he will take heart from the success of fellow Italian Graziano Pellè on England’s South coast. Scoring 23 goals and providing eight assists over two seasons, the striker won the hearts of the fans before eventually moving on to China.

Now such a toxic relationship has been severed, Gabbiadini must use his chance at a fresh start to rediscover his potential, otherwise his talent will always remain a ‘what if’ story.

