Serie A Previews: Pressure on Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Get ready for the weekend by reading up on games including tonight’s Bologna-Napoli, then Milan-Sampdoria, Genoa-Sassuolo and the Derby d’Italia Juventus v Inter.

Click here for all the individual match previews from Serie A Week 23.

The action begins tonight at 19.45 GMT with Napoli at the Stadio Dall’Ara, eager to capture second place and recover from the shock 1-1 draw with Palermo.

On Sunday at 11.30 GMT Milan and their absolutely decimated defence host a Sampdoria side fresh from beating Roma in a five-goal thriller.

At 14.00 GMT Genoa-Sassuolo should provide plenty of goals, Lazio visit struggling Pescara, Torino are in Empoli, Chievo welcome Udinese and high-flying Atalanta host Cagliari.

The Sunday evening game is one of the biggest of the season so far, as leaders Juventus take on arch-rivals Inter in the Derby d’Italia.

Will the Bianconeri take revenge for the 2-1 defeat earlier this term or can Stefano Pioli end a record-breaking home run for the Turin giants?

