Bauza: 'Icardi can be called'

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza had dinner with Mauro Icardi and confirmed the Inter striker “can be called up,” but Diego Maradona declared both “traitors.”

Bauza is in Italy to attend Sunday’s Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter in Turin and visited the Nerazzurri’s training ground on Friday.

He then went to dinner with Inter stars Icardi and Ever Banega at the restaurant owned by club Vice-President Javier Zanetti.

“Tomorrow I will go to Turin to meet with Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala,” Bauza told ESPN FC Radio on Friday.

“Today I saw the Inter training session and spoke with Banega and Icardi. Mauro knows we are following his progress, he is doing very well at present and can be called up.

“I would like to travel and speak to every player without creating expectations. The next call-ups will be very complicated, because we have 14 players who are a card away from suspension.

“In any case, Higuain is the first pick for me in attack, while Lucas Pratto has done very well when called upon.”

Icardi has an astonishing scoring record, netting 69 goals in 134 competitive games for Inter, along with 23 assists.

The 23-year-old is the current Capocannoniere with 15 Serie A goals and eight assists in just 22 games this season, yet he only ever received one senior cap for Argentina in October 2013.

However, Maradona has been a very vocal critic because Icardi married Wanda Nara, the ex-wife of his former Sampdoria teammate Maxi Lopez.

“If Bauza met with Icardi, then he is a traitor just like him,” Maradona told ESPN while attending a Davis Cup tennis match in Argentina.

Image via www.facebook.com/botineromilano/

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.