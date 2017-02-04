NEWS
Saturday February 4 2017
Man Utd lead De Vrij chase
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are favourites for €35m-rated Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, though Chelsea and Milan are also interested.

The Dutchman is expected to leave for a bigger club at the end of the season.

He turns 25 this weekend and is under contract until June 2018, having arrived from Feyenoord in 2014 for €7m.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, the centre-back is likely to be heading towards Old Trafford next term.

Jose Mourinho’s club is believed to have a verbal agreement to sign De Vrij for €35m.

Chelsea and Milan are also interested, but would have to beat that figure to force Lazio into a rethink.

De Vrij already has 30 senior caps for the Netherlands, scoring three goals.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies