Man Utd lead De Vrij chase

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United are favourites for €35m-rated Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, though Chelsea and Milan are also interested.

The Dutchman is expected to leave for a bigger club at the end of the season.

He turns 25 this weekend and is under contract until June 2018, having arrived from Feyenoord in 2014 for €7m.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, the centre-back is likely to be heading towards Old Trafford next term.

Jose Mourinho’s club is believed to have a verbal agreement to sign De Vrij for €35m.

Chelsea and Milan are also interested, but would have to beat that figure to force Lazio into a rethink.

De Vrij already has 30 senior caps for the Netherlands, scoring three goals.

