Buffon 'could play on after 2018'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon “could continue playing after the 2018 World Cup,” said his agent, but Gianluigi Donnarumma won’t be his Juventus heir.

The Italy shot-stopper turned 39 last month and has made his plans for the future clear.

“He wants to reach 2018 and the tournament in Russia,” Silvano Martina told Rai Sport.

“Considering his spirit, his current form and the love he has for this sport, it’s very possible he could continue playing after the World Cup.”

Another former Juventus legend, Dino Zoff, won the 1982 World Cup at the age of 40.

There have been reports that 17-year-old current Milan star Donnarumma is Buffon’s heir both for Italy and Juventus.

“It’s not easy to take players away from a big club like Milan,” noted agent Martina.

“Everyone keeps saying he could leave, but Donnarumma’s intentions count for a lot here and he seems to be showing great love for Milan.

“Anything could happen, I don’t know, but quite frankly the impression I get is that Donnarumma will remain at Milan.”

