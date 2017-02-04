Scamacca: 'Sassuolo different to PSV'

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Scamacca “didn’t think twice” about accepting the transfer to Sassuolo from PSV Eindhoven. “Football is very different in Holland.”

The 18-year-old striker made the permanent move for a reported €600,000 and had been at PSV since leaving the Roma youth academy in January 2015.

“I come from the outskirts of Rome and started playing football when I was six years old,” he said in his presentation Press conference.

“I had a great experience in the Roma academy, which helped my growth process. I went to PSV because I felt that I had some aspects of my game that really needed improving.

“Football is very different in Holland. There are no real tactics, it’s more technical and attacking, with no pressure. Even the training sessions are different, as they are all working with the ball.

“Besides, in my time there, I matured as a man. I left speaking only Italian and now I know three languages.

“As soon as the call from Sassuolo arrived, I didn’t think twice before saying yes. I like this club because it focuses on good football and homegrown talent.”

For the moment Scamacca is working with the Primavera youth team, but is expected to be bumped up to Eusebio Di Francesco’s senior squad soon.

“In May I will be happy if I’ve been able to give my all and made my Serie A debut.”

Image via @sassuolous

