Juventus v Inter for Tolisso

By Football Italia staff

Juventus and Inter clash tomorrow night on the pitch, but are reportedly also going to do battle for Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

There have been numerous reports in recent weeks of Juve laying the groundwork for a summer swoop.

Tolisso is seen as the ideal midfield reinforcement after the departure of Paul Pogba to Manchester United and failure to capture Axel Witsel.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus face strong competition for the €40m-rated Frenchman from their Serie A rivals Inter.

The Nerazzurri also had scouts in the stands for Lyon’s 3-1 victory over Olympique Marseille.

This interest is also why Juve are so eager to get a deal done early with Tolisso and the Ligue 1 club.

