'Saints wanted Gabbiadini more'

By Football Italia staff

Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent reveals talks with Southampton started six months ago and there’s no release clause or Napoli buy-back option.

The striker completed the transfer to St Mary’s on deadline day for around €20m, including bonuses.

“The negotiations certainly didn’t start a few days ago, as we already met with the head of Southampton scouting over the summer,” agent Silvio Pagliari told calcionapoli24.it.

“At the time there weren’t the economic conditions to set up a move and Napoli also posed a veto on his sale. This year, the contact resumed. I flew to London and immediately realised they wanted him very much, so we reached a conclusion that is best for everyone.

“When Leonardo Pavoletti arrived, the player understood there would be no more space for him at Napoli. He realised that his time at this club was done, but always worked to the end like a true professional.

“We had been discussing a contract renewal with Napoli until November, but in football if there are no signatures, then nothing matters. We then agreed by mutual consent that he would move on in January. There were no doubts at that stage that Manolo would leave.”

There had been reports of a potential switch to Wolfsburg or Borussia Monchengladbach.

“He did have interest from Germany and France, but we went to the club that wanted him the most,” continued Pagliari.

“It was also very important that Southampton got him on a permanent deal, no loans and options to buy. We had an agreement with Napoli that we’d have only accepted a permanent transfer.

“There are no release clauses in the contract with Southampton, nor do Napoli have a buy-back option.”

Gabbiadini notably thanked former Napoli Coach Rafa Benitez in his farewell statement, but did not even mention Maurizio Sarri.

“He had a fantastic rapport with Benitez, as the Spaniard and (director Riccardo) Bigon really pushed to get him from Sampdoria.”

