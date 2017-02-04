Chiellini: 'I would never join Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus hero Giorgio Chiellini warns the Derby d’Italia “can’t be a normal game for those who lived through Calciopoli” and he’d never join Inter.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“It can’t be a normal game for those who lived through Calciopoli, even if perhaps in those first few years afterwards it was more intense,” the defender told La Stampa newspaper. You can read the rest of the interview here.

“The only real survivors of that era are me and Gigi Buffon, but it remains a very different challenge for all Juventini.”

In 2006 the scandal saw Juventus stripped of two Scudetto titles, one of them handed over to Inter for finishing in third place behind Milan, and demoted to Serie B.

“I think that 2006 team was like a bulldozer, very physical and without everything that happened we would’ve dominated in Italy and slowly in Europe too.

“In 2015 we had a midfield of immense quality and The Professor directing us: Andrea Pirlo made everyone play better.”

The rivalry was already strong, but only intensified after that situation and the bitter recrimination from both sides. Would Chiellini ever join Inter?

“It’s something you can’t even talk about. The Juve fans love me because they see someone who gives his all and sees Juve as a family.

“The opposition hate me because I am well aware that at times I can be an irritating player. Having said that, recently Leo (Bonucci) is surpassing me on that count, they leave me alone.

“I think Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala can be the decisive figures tomorrow. If Dybala lights up, he is in his generation the closest to becoming a top world class player.

“Icardi is a great striker with goals in his blood. He always scored and always will, even if he’s already had a few too many against us. I saw against Chievo that he tracked back 30 metres to win the ball and that sparked a goal. Those are important signs.

“Inter are coming back up and cannot hide the fact they’ve got a squad that must target the Scudetto. They have been proving that in the last few months under Stefano Pioli.”

The assignation of referee Nicola Rizzoli to the Derby d’Italia sparked controversy among fans, who claim he secretly supports Juventus.

“You don’t even notice these things after so many years. As long as the fans do it, fine, but if a member of the club or media was to say that, I’d find it pathetic.

“It’s like that controversy last week over Buffon saluting the referee at the end of the game. I mean honestly…”

