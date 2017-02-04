Fiorentina adjust Europa League squad

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina announced changes to the Europa League squad, bringing in five new players including Riccardo Saponara.

The Viola sold Mauro Zarate and Lezzerini over the January transfer window.

They have been replaced in the UEFA list by trequartista Saponara and goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Also added are Jan Mlakar and youth team players Michele Cerofolini and Fabio Maistro.

Paulo Sousa’s men face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Round of 32.

The first leg is in Germany on February 16, the decider on February 23.

Fiorentina Europa League squad: Astori, Badelj, Bernardeschi, Cristoforo, De Maio, Dragowski, Ilicic, Kalinic, Babacar, Milic, Mlakar, Maxi Olivera, Gonzalo Rodriguez, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Borja Valero, Vecino

