Allegri: 'Inter and Juve same potential'

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri insists Inter and Juventus “have the same potential in their squads, but fortunately they had a rough start” in the Scudetto race.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Starting out with questions about the 4-2-3-1 tactics, Allegri joked about the interest in his adjustments.

“Claudio Marchisio is available, but it’s only normal to struggle a little after such a serious injury. If I knew I was going to get so many questions over the system, I’d go back and not bother changing it!” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“It’s not the system that needs to improve, but Juventus! We mustn’t think that we need the minimum effort to win a game and be so conservative. We’ve got to all improve and raise the bar. We all need that in our heads if we want to grow.

“Tomorrow is a big game, one that is wonderful for us and them to play in. These are two squads who are capable of winning the Scudetto, fortunately Inter had a rough start and we have the advantage in the table, but the potential of the sides is very similar.

“Andrea Barzagli won’t train today, as he still had a bit of a temperature this morning, so we’ll see tomorrow.

“Inter have great attacking potential, as Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain are two of the best strikers not just in Italy, but the world. Tomorrow will be a game at a very high level of technique and that is good for Italian football.

“A season is made up of various moments, sometimes you need to stick with it, sometimes to change. Even during a single match there are many different mini-encounters that we have to read and adjust.

“In my view, a Coach should do as little damage as possible. I never put a centre-forward in central defence. My job is to put the best players in their best positions.

“Paulo Dybala was injured for two months, his condition is improving and as it’s his second year, people expect more from him. That’s the burden of being a great player.”

Inter beat Juventus in their last two meetings between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

“Our last game with Inter was very strange, as we were distracted on the goals, but these points are worth the same as against Crotone, so we need to be ready and play the same way against any opponent.

“Stephan Lichtsteiner is doing well and I am very happy. There was a bit of chaos with regards to the market, but his characteristics are very important and Dani Alves will be too, as he’s back in shape and has understood Italian football now.

“I think Miralem Pjanic needs to improve in the way he creates play, as sometimes he does these tiny little five metre passes that drive me crazy. With a two-man midfield he feels better and it might just be a psychological issue.”

The reports of Allegri going to Arsenal next season continue to circulate in England.

“I have an excellent rapport with the club, I have a year and a half on my contract and the priority is to end the season well.”

Allegri said goodbye to Patrice Evra following the move to Olympique Marseille.

“I think Patrice for all he brought to the side, including his experience in the locker room that helped some young players to grow. It’s an important loss, but we both made this choice and he showed great responsibility and honesty to admit he didn’t feel prepared to play every now and then.

“I realise it was hard to accept that role when he started at Manchester United and Juventus for 10 years.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.