Roma gave injury updates on Diego Perotti and Juan Jesus, both likely to miss Tuesday’s game with Fiorentina.
Both players limped off during the 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria last weekend.
“Diego Perotti underwent tests on Saturday which revealed a swollen hamstring in his right thigh,” read a statement.
“He will continue to receive treatment and his condition will be monitored on a daily basis.
“Juan Jesus underwent tests on Saturday that have ruled out any muscle injury. The player will continue to follow a specific training programme.”
