Perotti and Jesus injury updates

By Football Italia staff

Roma gave injury updates on Diego Perotti and Juan Jesus, both likely to miss Tuesday’s game with Fiorentina.

Both players limped off during the 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria last weekend.

“Diego Perotti underwent tests on Saturday which revealed a swollen hamstring in his right thigh,” read a statement.

“He will continue to receive treatment and his condition will be monitored on a daily basis.

“Juan Jesus underwent tests on Saturday that have ruled out any muscle injury. The player will continue to follow a specific training programme.”

