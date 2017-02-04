Mihajlovic slams Maxi Lopez again

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic again blasted Maxi Lopez as Torino prepare for their trip to Empoli. “I’ve tried everything I can.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Granata are stuttering at the moment and visit a side fresh from a 4-1 defeat to Crotone.

“No game is easy and Empoli are a well-drilled team who could cause us problems,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“If we play like Toro, then we have the quality to take it home. Our job is to get back to being the side we were in the first half of the season, finding the victory that will give us confidence and courage.

“I am the Coach of a team that has proved it has quality. We won’t give up and must continue fighting to the end.”

Juan Manuel Iturbe arrived in January from Roma along with defender Carlao, but so far have made little impact.

“The January transfer market is tricky, because those teams who have strong players keep hold of them or only sell them at a hefty price. We signed a couple of alternatives: Iturbe, who we will try to take back to the level he was at Verona, but it will take time.

“Carlao is experienced, but must get to know our league and got injured straight away, so we won’t see him for a few weeks. I told my lads that we mustn’t just press the opposition in their own half and then sit back and wait for them in our own.”

Maxi Lopez is again left out of the squad after Mihajlovic accused him of being vastly overweight, even after months of diets.

“I tried everything and a thousand different ways to motivate him. I told him that I could even change system to play with two strikers if he got himself back in shape.

“However, the situation is not changing and again today he will not be called up. He needs to challenge and motivate himself. In order to play in my team, you have to respect the rules.”

