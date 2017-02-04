Bauza: 'Tracking Fazio and Perotti'

By Football Italia staff

Argentina Coach Edgardo Bauza has “been following Federico Fazio for a while, but it’s a shame I couldn’t see” injured Roma man Diego Perotti.

The tactician is in Italy at the moment to visit various players and had dinner with Mauro Icardi and Ever Banega last night after attending an Inter training session.

“I watched Roma-Cesena, then went to Lazio and Inter training grounds. I am going to Turin for Juventus-Inter, then on Tuesday Barcelona-Atletico Madrid, then in Madrid, England and France,” Bauza told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“I want to see as many players as possible and if I have the opportunity to speak with their Coaches.

“At Roma I wanted to see Perotti and it’s a shame he got injured. Fazio didn’t play against Cesena either, but I know he’s in a very good moment of form and we have been following him for a while.”

Bauza even mentioned the brawl Lazio captain Biglia almost had with a fan who spat at him last week.

“I had a chat with Biglia and among other things he told me that there were a few problems with a fan, but that it is all behind him now.”

