Saturday February 4 2017
Sassuolo suffer Defrel injury
By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo have lost star striker Gregoire Defrel for tomorrow’s match with Genoa and it’s not clear when he’ll be back.

“Defrel won’t be there because of a knee problem he has been dealing with for quite a while,” said Coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

“We decided to rest him and let him focus on treatment so he can recover fully.”

The French forward has barely played over the last month due to speculation over a move to Roma.

The Neroverdi claimed they had turned down a €30m proposal for Defrel during the transfer window.

