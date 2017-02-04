Ocampos in Milan squad

By Football Italia staff

Lucas Ocampos gets his first Milan call-up and Davide Calabria is available, but it remains to be seen if he can start against Sampdoria.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The Rossoneri have an injury crisis on their hands, ruling out Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Antonelli, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo.

Calabria is not 100 per cent fit, but does make it into the squad after Vincenzo Montella confessed he could move Alessio Romagnoli to left-back.

Ocampos gets his first call-up after the move from Genoa, joining fellow January signing Gerard Deulofeu.

Milan squad for Sampdoria: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Abate, Calabria, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Bertolacci, Mati Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

