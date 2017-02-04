Inzaghi: 'Lazio attitude is key'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi warned Lazio to take the same attitude that allowed them to beat Inter and use it against Pescara tomorrow.

The Aquile stunned Inter at San Siro to book a place in the Coppa Italia semi-final against city rivals Roma.

“I did want to reach the semi-final in an important tournament for us and we put in a great performance, so we’ll fight it out with Roma,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“However, there’s a month to go yet. I realise you want to talk about it already and how much the fans care, but we have to focus on Pescara right now.

“Tomorrow the most dangerous opponents could be us, because we’ve got to have the same mentality, concentration and focus that we had at San Siro.

“Pescara play good football and in my view their current position in the table is inaccurate. I asked my men to take the right approach, otherwise we could run into real trouble. I know Massimo Oddo, he’s a friend and he’s well-prepared.”

Keita Balde Diao returned from international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations and Inzaghi said he could be thrown straight into the starting XI.

“He returned in really good shape, had three great training sessions and he can start or come on after. I’ll have to evaluate how everyone is doing. I will make a few changes, as it was a lot of effort in Milan, but we want to get back on track after the defeat to Chievo.

“Keita is young and can still improve. Personally, I’d love to work with him in future, but naturally there are other dynamics at play here. He can change the balance of a game and it’s difficult to find players who can do that.

“We won away to Inter, one of the form teams in Europe right now, and deserved the victory. The Chievo game was a freak occurrence.”

