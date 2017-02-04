Liverpool target Handanovic

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool are looking to Serie A for their new goalkeeper, reportedly targeting Samir Handanovic.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp has problems with the two shot-stoppers, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, so is seeking a replacement for next season.

According to the Corriere dello Sport newspaper, the main target is Inter star Handanovic.

The 32-year-old Slovenia international has long been one of the best shot-stoppers in Serie A and is a specialist at saving penalties.

He recently extended his contract to June 2019, but could well leave Inter if they again fail to qualify for the Champions League.

At his age, Handanovic has never played in Europe’s top competition.

He spent practically his entire career in Italy, arriving at Udinese in 2004 and featuring also for Treviso, Lazio and Rimini.

