Milan test Kucka at right-back

By Football Italia staff

Milan’s injury woes mean they could start Juraj Kucka and Alessio Romagnoli as full-backs against Sampdoria.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Vincenzo Montella has to do without Luca Antonelli, Mattia De Sciglio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo.

While Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria are in the side, they are by no means 100 per cent fit.

Today the Rossoneri tested some alternatives in training, specifically Romagnoli at left-back and midfielder Kucka on the right side of defence.

Montella did hint in his Press conference that he could use a “disguised three-man defence” with Cristian Zapata, Gabriel Paletta and Romagnoli, pushing Kucka to a more advanced position.

