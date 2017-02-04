NEWS
Saturday February 4 2017
Milan test Kucka at right-back
By Football Italia staff

Milan’s injury woes mean they could start Juraj Kucka and Alessio Romagnoli as full-backs against Sampdoria.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Vincenzo Montella has to do without Luca Antonelli, Mattia De Sciglio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo.

While Ignazio Abate and Davide Calabria are in the side, they are by no means 100 per cent fit.

Today the Rossoneri tested some alternatives in training, specifically Romagnoli at left-back and midfielder Kucka on the right side of defence.

Montella did hint in his Press conference that he could use a “disguised three-man defence” with Cristian Zapata, Gabriel Paletta and Romagnoli, pushing Kucka to a more advanced position.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies