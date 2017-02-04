Inter squad for Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Inter named their squad for the Derby d’Italia with Juventus, naming Gary Medel among the defenders.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Stefano Pioli has a full compliment to choose from and brings along Primavera youth team striker Andrea Pinamonti too.

Notably, Medel is listed as one of the defenders, confirming this is his role as far as Pioli is concerned.

Inter squad for Juventus: Handanovic, Carrizo, Berni; Andreolli, Ansaldi, Medel, Santon, Murillo, Miranda, D'Ambrosio, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Joao Mario, Kondogbia, Banega, Brozovic; Palacio, Icardi, Biabiany, Eder, Perisic, Candreva, Gabriel Barbosa, Pinamonti

