Saturday February 4 2017
Milan's new Caceres offer
By Football Italia staff

Milan have made a new offer to Martin Caceres, including bonuses for every game he plays, but the Uruguayan wants more.

The versatile defender passed an extensive medical on Friday and has been negotiating personal terms.

Last night it was reported by Sky Sport Italia that the talks had broken down, as Caceres wanted €1.5m for six months, whereas the Rossoneri were offering €700,000 including bonuses.

Now SportItalia suggest the latest proposal is €250,000 with an extra €30,000 bonus for every single game he plays.

Caceres has been a free agent since his contract with Juventus expired in June 2016 and hasn’t had a competitive match for a year.

He had also been in talks with Crystal Palace, but could not agree personal terms.

