Hernanes close to Hebei Fortune

By Football Italia staff

Hernanes is reportedly on the verge of agreeing a move to Hebei China Fortune after he was dropped by Juventus.

The midfielder was removed from the Champions League list in order to make way for January signing Tomas Rincon.

He had been close to Genoa or a return to Brazil with Sao Paulo on transfer deadline day.

According to Sky Sport Italia and SportItalia this evening, Hernanes is in advanced negotiations with Hebei China Fortune.

The Bianconeri would be able to pocket almost €10m, a huge return for a player who rarely featured.

His contract would be worth around €9m per year on a two-term contract.

Notably, Hernanes is missing from the squad that will face Inter tomorrow night in Serie A.

The 31-year-old joined Juve from Inter in August 2015, having previously played for Sao Paulo, Santo Andre and Lazio.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.