Barzagli still in doubt with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Barzagli is in the squad as Juventus host Inter tomorrow evening, but still suffering from flu symptoms.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The centre-back did not take part in training today, as Coach Max Allegri confirmed he “still had a bit of a temperature” this morning.

Italy Under-21 international Rolando Mandragora gets a rare call-up after his lengthy injury lay-off.

Mario Lemina is still unavailable, but Hernanes is left out amid rumours he’s heading to Hebei China Fortune.

Juventus squad for Inter: Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Mandragora

