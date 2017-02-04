Liveblog: Bologna v Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli open Serie A Week 23 and need to get themselves back on track in a tricky visit to Mattia Destro’s Bologna.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT at the Stadio Dall’Ara.

The Partenopei saw their perfect start to 2017 come to an end with a shock 1-1 home draw against relegation battlers Palermo.

Maurizio Sarri has Kalidou Koulibaly back from the Africa Cup of Nations and can at least temporarily leapfrog Roma into second place.

Bologna have amassed seven points from the last three rounds and are unbeaten at the Dall’Ara since November.

Amadou Diawara went AWOL over the summer to force a transfer from Bologna to Napoli, so he’ll get a fiery reception.

