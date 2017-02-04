Oddo: 'Muntari makes Pescara debut'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Oddo announced Sulley Muntari will make his Pescara debut from the start against Lazio tomorrow. “We still have a chance.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“When many other Coaches say that we don’t deserve to be this far down the table, they are telling the truth,” noted Oddo in his Press conference.

“Unfortunately, it’s the table that counts. The lads can give far more than they have done so far, but we still have a chance and will fight it out to the end.”

Alberto Gilardino is still on the sidelines with a hyperextended knee, but Oddo confirmed the debut of a January buy.

“Muntari will start and can give us experience, quality and a positive attitude. He’s raring to go and can’t wait to give us a hand.

“Lazio have certain characteristics, so we will try to press them high up the pitch.”

Michele Fornasier, Cesare Bovo and Hugo Campagnaro are also unavailable for the Delfini.

Pescara squad for Lazio: Fiorillo, Bizzarri, Aldegani, Biraghi, Crescenzi, Gyomber, Vitturini, Zampano, Stendardo, Cubas, Benali, Bruno, Memushaj, Muntari, Verre, Caprari, Cerri, Mitrita, Pepe, Bahebeck, Kastanos, Brugman, Delli Carri

