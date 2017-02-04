Line-ups: Bologna-Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Napoli start Piotr Zielinski and ex-Bologna midfielder Amadou Diawara at the Stadio Dall’Ara with Arkadiusz Milik and Kalidou Koulibaly on the bench.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

The Partenopei saw their perfect start to 2017 terminated by a shock 1-1 home draw with Palermo, so need to get their confidence back.

It won’t be easy, as Bologna are coming off two wins and a draw, plus they’re unbeaten at the Stadio Dall’Ara since late November.

Maurizio Sarri welcomes back Koulibaly after the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, but he is only eased back into it with a spot on the bench.

It’s the first time on the touchline for hitman Milik since tearing his ACL on international duty with Poland four months ago.

Once again, there is no room for Leonardo Pavoletti and no rest for Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne.

Diawara is bound to get a fiery reception at the Dall’Ara, because over the summer he went AWOL during pre-season training, trying to force the transfer to Napoli.

Bologna are finding their form recently and have influential midfielder Blerim Dzemaili back from a ban, as he scored twice to beat Torino here.

Federico Viviani and Emil Krafth are suspended, with Saphir Taider and Filip Helander injured.

Simone Verdi is on the bench, having provided an assist when he made his comeback as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Cagliari last week.

Mattia Destro leads the attacking trident flanked by Luca Rizzo and Ladislav Krejci.

The last eight meetings between these sides, home and away in all competition, provided a total 33 goals.

That includes a 3-2 Bologna victory here in December 2015 and a 6-0 thrashing at the San Paolo in April 2016.

Napoli have enjoyed just one victory in their last four trips to the Dall’Ara, losing two and drawing the other 2-2 in January 2014.

Bologna: Mirante; Torosidis, Oikonomou, Maietta, Masina; Nagy, Pulgar, Dzemaili; Krejci, Destro, Rizzo

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Maksimovic, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Napoli bench: Rafael, Sepe, Chiriches, Koulibaly, Maggio, Strinic, Jorginho, Allan, Rog, Giaccherini, Pavoletti, Milik

