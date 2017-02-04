Maietta: 'Aggressive with Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Bologna defender Domenico Maietta warned they must “play to our strengths of physicality and aggression” against Napoli tonight.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on our Liveblog.

“Facing a side like Napoli that is among the most technically gifted in Serie A means we have to play to our strengths, which are physicality and aggression,” Maietta told Mediaset Premium.

“Mattia Destro is a very important figure for us, so naturally we’re happy he is back on the scoresheet. His goals make a real difference and with him we can step up in quality.”

