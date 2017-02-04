NEWS
Saturday February 4 2017
Koulibaly: 'Napoli focus on Bologna'
By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly urged Napoli to ignore the Real Madrid battle coming up and “concentrate on Bologna” this evening.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on our Liveblog.

“We know that Bologna are a strong side who have always done well on home turf,” he told Mediaset Premium.

The Senegal international is on the bench for the first time in 2017 after returning from Gabon.

“We can get a good result here. I have returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and am in good shape. We’ve got to focus on one game at a time and win as many rounds as possible.”

Questions naturally gravitate towards the Champions League Round of 16 against Zinedine Zidane’s trophy holders.

“The Real Madrid match is a long way off, so today we must concentrate on Bologna. We’ll do everything we can to win.”

