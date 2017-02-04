Agent: 'No Hernanes Hebei deal yet'

By Football Italia staff

Hernanes “does not have an agreement” with Hebei China Fortune, insisted his agent, “but if Juventus strike a deal and it’s a good situation for us too…”

Sky Sport Italia claimed this evening that the Brazilian was on the verge of accepting a €10m move with a two-year contract worth €8m per season.

“I don’t know how talks between the two clubs are going, but at the moment I can say we do not have any type of agreement with Hebei Fortune,” agent Joseph Lee told the Corriere dello Sport website.

“The important thing for Hernanes is to play, it doesn’t matter whether it’s at Juve, in China or elsewhere.

“The fact the player was left off the Champions League squad list is certainly not a positive sign.

“If Juventus do strike a deal with the Chinese club and it’s a good situation for us too, then Hernanes could move there.”

