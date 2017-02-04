NEWS
Saturday February 4 2017
Napoli in seventh heaven!
By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens got hat-tricks as Napoli crushed Bologna 7-1 in a game with a saved penalty and two red cards.

It was a record-breaking result for Maurizio Sarri’s men, despite seeing Jose Callejon sent off, closely followed by Adam Masina.

Mattia Destro had the chance to get the hosts back into it, but Pepe Reina parried his meek penalty in the first half.

The Partenopei put on an extraordinary show at the Stadio Dall’Ara and Lorenzo Insigne also got on the scoresheet.

