Hamsik: 'I want Maradona record'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik hopes to “beat Diego Maradona’s record” of Napoli goals after his hat-trick in a 7-1 demolition of Bologna.

Both the captain and Driez Mertens bagged trebles on the night at the Stadio Dall’Ara, so they had to take a matchball home each.

“This is a great trophy for me and I’ll keep it. Aside from the hat-trick, it was a great Napoli performance in a difficult arena,” Hamsik told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“We are taking these steps forward in order to achieve something great. It’s a shame we dropped those points against Palermo, but we’re on the right track.”

Hamsik is now on 109 goals for the club, just six off Maradona’s all-time club record.

“I hope to beat Maradona’s record. If it’s not this season, it’ll be the next. I am happy to be getting close.”

Napoli are on stunning form, so does this 7-1 result send a message to Champions League opponents Real Madrid?

“Real Madrid will think we are a strong side and if we play like this, we can fight it out with anyone. This trident works because they are all players who focus on movement and that can hurt opposition defences.”

