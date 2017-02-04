Donadoni: 'Bad night for Bologna'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni admits Bologna’s night “started badly and it was all downhill from there” after a 7-1 home defeat to Napoli.

The Rossoblu were 2-0 down within six minutes at the Stadio Dall’Ara, then Mattia Destro saw a penalty saved, both Jose Callejon and Adam Masina were sent off, while Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens bagged hat-tricks.

“Our evening started badly and it was all downhill from there,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“Napoli played very well and made the most of the large spaces we left for them. We had our chances too, but the difference is putting it in the net. We were not as incisive as them.

“I’d say also that some of the refereeing decisions were embarrassing and I am struggling to even comment on them.”

Masina’s dismissal was extremely harsh, as it did not seem to be a clear scoring opportunity, while Callejon risked a straight red rather than a yellow for handball in the box.

“I can accept the yellow for Callejon, but not if then a tackle 20 metres outside the box is considered a red. We’d have lost anyway, as Napoli are extraordinary and can beat anyone, but the lack of consistency from the referee is just astonishing. It’s so obvious, I am speechless.

“You cannot consider handball from six yards to be not a scoring opportunity and a foul 20 metres out is. End of story.”

