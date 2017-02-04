Sarri: 'Napoli are not perfect'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri warns Napoli “are not perfect” and listed where they need to improve after a 7-1 victory at Bologna, but won’t change his system.

The Partenopei had never previously scored six goals in a Serie A away fixture, but ended up winning 7-1 at the Stadio Dall’Ara with Marek Hamsik and Dries Mertens hat-tricks.

“We have scored many goals, yes, but in the last 12 games it’s 10 wins and two draws. This is why we have to focus only on what we do and ignore the other results,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium and Sky Sport Italia.

“After a game like this I feel a little angry, as we created perhaps fewer scoring opportunities tonight than against Palermo, but then we scored one and tonight seven.

“We had the right attitude and controlled the situation well during difficult moments.”

Jose Callejon was sent off, so he will definitely miss the next match against Genoa and possibly more. With Arkadiusz Milik and Leonardo Pavoletti on the bench, will Sarri adjust his 4-3-3 approach?

“Callejon is suspended, so something has to change next week. He told me it was nothing that bad to warrant a red card, but to be honest I didn’t see it.

“I think at the moment it’s right to use Mertens in this role, as he is doing very well and enjoys himself as a centre-forward. Lorenzo Insigne is also playing at a level he perhaps has never reached before.

“We also have to look at what condition the others are in, because Milik is improving, but was out of action for four months.

“I don’t see the need to change system. Having the most prolific strike force in the league, I’m supposed to change it? If we need to or are in a difficult situation, then we can do that to fight back, as we did against Sampdoria. It can be done during some moments when trailing, but I don’t see a system more suited to our squad from the start.

“Of course we’re not perfect, as we continue to concede a few too many goals and that means we have some black-outs and weaknesses that need to be fixed.”

Napoli are in second place, as Roma don’t play Fiorentina until Tuesday, but Sarri showed no interest in tomorrow night’s Juventus v Inter showdown.

“I won’t even watch the game. I’m going out to dinner.”

Sarri was asked about Manolo Gabbiadini, who pointedly did not mention the Coach in his farewell open letter to Napoli.

“I thank him for that, because otherwise I’d be asked to reply and that’d get very boring. As for Mino Raiola, he is very good at his job, which is making money. He cannot attack Presidents and directors, because he needs to work with them on negotiations, so he attacks the Coach instead.”

