Suning want Conte for Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Inter owners Suning are prepared to offer Chelsea manager Antonio Conte €15m per year and €400m transfer kitty, claims Tuttosport.

According to the front page of the Turin-based newspaper on Sunday, the Nerazzurri are willing to break the bank in order to lure Conte back to Serie A.

They’d offer a four-year contract worth a grand total of €60m, plus a €400m war chest to completely reinvent the squad.

It would be an extraordinary twist considering how closely associated Conte has always been with Inter’s rivals Juventus, both as a player and a Coach.

He then spent two years on the Italy bench before going to Chelsea, where he is dominating the Premier League.

Chinese conglomerate Suning Group only recently bought Inter from Erick Thohir and Massimo Moratti, making it clear they wanted high profile names at the club.

However, their decision to appoint Frank de Boer backfired spectacularly this season and he was fired within three months.

Stefano Pioli won nine competitive games in a row and prepares to face Juventus tomorrow, yet there are still question marks over his long-term future.

