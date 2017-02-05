Post new comment

If you watched Match of the Day this weekend, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was a spin-off of Serie A. There’s Antonio Conte heading every ball on the touchline as if he could send it into the net himself using some Jedi mind trick. Walter Mazzarri winning games with M’Baye Niang, Mauro Zarate and Roberto Pereyra. Manolo Gabbiadini using that ferocious left foot of his to score 12 minutes into his Southampton debut only to see it cancelled out by West Ham United midfielder – and his former Sampdoria teammate – Pedro Obiang.

For many years we’ve seen Italian clubs unable to keep hold of top talent and ship them off overseas for wages and transfer fees their Serie A rivals couldn’t possibly compete with. Yet the tide is turning. The players heading to English shores are not superstars, but cast-offs, players who don’t have the tactical discipline or versatility to fit into their teams in the Peninsula. Yet they are treated as jewels by the Premier League fans.

Andrea Ranocchia was voted Man of the Match in his first start as Hull City beat Liverpool 2-0. Ranocchia has never been Man of any Match in Italy. He is famous for absolute howlers and will make on average at least one incredibly stupid mistake per game. Painfully slow, regularly caught out of position with a tendency to trip up over his own feet – that’s the centre-back Inter fans know and dislike. Yet here he was in Hull, not only defending with aplomb, but providing a splendid assist for a goal too.

Niang was the star man as Watford defeated Burnley 2-1, putting in a splendid cross for the Troy Deeney opener and scoring the second himself with a looping header. You read that right. Niang with a goal and an assist. Nobody has ever doubted the Frenchman has talent, don’t get me wrong, but he was above all famous in Italy for his terrible decision-making, both on and off the pitch. Whether it was driving without a licence and pretending to be a teammate or always picking the wild shot when he should’ve passed it, Niang could be relied upon to do the wrong thing.

Perhaps the Premier League really does suit Niang, because he doesn’t need to worry about the things Milan fans and various Coaches complained about – tracking back, helping the defence, keeping the tactical shape and working off the ball. There is a reason strikers acknowledge it’s harder to get goals in Serie A than any other league and, no, it’s not because Italian football is defensive and dull. Being able to defend is not a sporting crime. It just makes getting a goal all the more meaningful.

You can hardly say that Napoli are defensive or dull. The 7-1 victory at Bologna was somewhat extreme, but the beautiful one-touch passing and movement are there to enjoy every week. Maurizio Sarri famously won’t play anyone until they’ve had his tactical shifts drilled into their minds, becoming second nature. Napoli players don’t pass the ball to each other, they pass it into the space they know their teammate is going to run into.

Claudio Ranieri said with Leicester City he needed to ration out tactics, like broccoli on a child’s dinner plate, because otherwise the players would baulk at the very idea of having some sort of structure. Conte has a more international squad at his disposal at Chelsea and in any case, has always focused more on attitude than systems. Leaping into the crowd and hugging fans is what Conte was made for.

Sarri is more of a professor of football, all about the theory and the dynamics. It might seem like a bore at first, but look at how much fun Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik are having once it’s all in place. The broccoli is packed full of vitamins to make you strong. Juventus and Inter are also embracing more attack-minded systems to be entertaining as well as efficient. You can hardly accuse a side with Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado of being defensive.

Perhaps some players will flourish in the Premier League and enjoy letting loose from the usual rules, but I’m happy with the Italian approach. The harder it is to achieve your target, the greater the satisfaction.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.