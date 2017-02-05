'Palermo out to reopen conversation'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Lopez believes Palermo can revive their chances of avoiding relegation by beating Crotone today.

The Rosanero secured a highly-creditable 1-1 draw against Napoli in the last round of fixtures, but still lie 10 points adrift of safety with 16 matches remaining in the season.

The impressive result at San Paolo was Lopez's first as Coach of the Sicilians, and the club's fourth boss of the campaign believes there is promise in his team despite their perilous position.

"I believe in this team, I believe in the boys who make up this squad." the Uruguayan told reporters.

"Buying for the sake of buying [in the transfer window] wouldn't have made sense. It is a complicated situation but the boys have great quality and I am very confident in their capabilities.

"We can play in various shapes, there is everything here to vary the characteristics of the boys. We could play 4-2-3-1.

"It is a match to win, given the situation in the table. Our aim is to reopen talk about staying up. We can give the League an important signal by winning.

"I want to see a tough team, that knows it needs to improve but stays as a team. As happened in Naples.

"This team has a lot of room for improvement, even against Napoli we could have finished a couple of counter-attacks off better."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.