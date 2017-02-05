Genoa boss Ivan Juric says today's meeting with Sassuolo is all about his side getting the three points.
The Rossoblu have tasted victory just once in their last nine Serie A matches, a run of form which has seen them slide down to 15th place in the table.
However, last weekend's 3-3 draw with Fiorentina gives the Luigi Ferraris boss hope that their slump could be about to end.
"Florence was a good sign for us during a bad period," Juric said at a Press conference.
"This week we have have worked a lot and worked well.
"The performance will be important, but what is fundemantal is the three points. I expect a great match."
Today's opponents lie one point and one place below Genoa, but Juric is an admirer of the way Sassuolo operate.
"I envy the Sassuolo model, they have a lot of Italian boys who do well and for me that is a good thing."
Finally, the Croatian was asked for an assessment of top goalscorer, 21-year-old Giovanni Simeone.
