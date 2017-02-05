Juric: 'Three points are key'

By Football Italia staff

Genoa boss Ivan Juric says today's meeting with Sassuolo is all about his side getting the three points.

The Rossoblu have tasted victory just once in their last nine Serie A matches, a run of form which has seen them slide down to 15th place in the table.

However, last weekend's 3-3 draw with Fiorentina gives the Luigi Ferraris boss hope that their slump could be about to end.

"Florence was a good sign for us during a bad period," Juric said at a Press conference.

"This week we have have worked a lot and worked well.

"The performance will be important, but what is fundemantal is the three points. I expect a great match."

Today's opponents lie one point and one place below Genoa, but Juric is an admirer of the way Sassuolo operate.

"I envy the Sassuolo model, they have a lot of Italian boys who do well and for me that is a good thing."

Finally, the Croatian was asked for an assessment of top goalscorer, 21-year-old Giovanni Simeone.

"He has a brain, he sees things and analyses them in order to translate them onto the pitch. In the penalty area he moves very well, but I knew that before I brought him here. I knew he was a player with great potential."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.