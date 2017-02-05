Nicola calls for 'ferocious' Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Crotone boss Davide Nicola wants his team to be 'ferocious' in today's crucial match with Palermo.

This afternoon's game in Sicily is a contest between the teams with the worst home and away records in Serie A, with both sides desperately needing victory to boost their chances of survival.

"We have our minds on Palermo, after that we will think about the matches against Juventus and Roma," Nicola said ahead of the meeting with the Rosanero.

"Against Palermo, it is another vital game for us, a game in which we have the chance to get points and show how much we have grown.

"We need to be alert, they have changed their way of playing under Lopez and it might be counterproductive to go for them.

"Given the stakes, however, we need to be ferocious with every ball."

Crotone are eight points adrift of safety, but gave themselves a glimmer of hope in their fight to avoid relegation by beating Empoli 4-1 last weekend.

